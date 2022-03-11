ATLANTA (AP) — A bill banning the teaching of certain racial concepts has passed the Georgia Senate Friday on a 32-20 vote.

It bans teaching a list of items originally listed in a 2020 executive order by former President Donald Trump. The measure moves to House, which passed a similar measure last weeks.

Republicans say the measure is needed to stop teachers from preaching racial guilt. Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present.

Conservative concern over how schools handle race, sexual orientation and other subjects has prompted a raft of legislation in Georgia and other states.