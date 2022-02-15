Georgia Senate panel advances ban on social media censorship

Social media has become the birthplace of new slang words and phrases in 2021. (Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state Senate committee has advanced a proposal for the state to prohibit social media platforms from removing or censoring content.

Tuesday’s vote moves the measure to the full Senate for more debate. It comes amid an outcry from conservatives that their political views are being discriminated against.

Republican State Sen. Greg Dolezal says the measure is needed to ensure that everyone can participate in a crucial means of free expression.

The technology industry says the measure would unconstitutionally infringe on private companies’ rights.

A similar Texas law has been put on hold by a federal court and researchers haven’t found widespread evidence that social media companies are biased against conservatives.