ATLANTA (AP) — Some retired Georgia teachers could return to the classroom full time while still collecting state pensions under a bill given final approval Tuesday by the state Senate.

Senators voted 50-1 for House Bill 385, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp to sign into law. The Republican governor proposed the bill last year as part of a package to increase teachers statewide.

Under the measure, teachers who have 30 years of service could return to the classroom after at least 12 months of retirement. They would earn both a full salary and their pension.

Districts could hire retired teachers in three top need areas, as designated locally by the state Department of Education.