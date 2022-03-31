ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee has scuttled a proposal to limit state tax breaks for film and television productions that have been credited with transforming Georgia into one of the world’s biggest filming hubs.

The rules committee on Thursday stripped a $900 million annual cap on the credit from a bill that would slash state income tax rates. The committee did not provide an explanation for the decision.

The bill will now be considered by the full Senate without the film tax limit.

Another state Senate committee had added the cap earlier in the week along with a measure that would ban film companies from selling tax credits they can’t use.