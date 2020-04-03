Georgia Sen. Loeffler gets renewed scrutiny over stock moves

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., arrives for a re-enactment of her swearing-in, Monday Jan. 6, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The husband of Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler recently acquired as much as $415,000 in stock in DuPont de Nemours, a chemical company that manufactures protective equipment in high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The transaction, detailed in a mandatory disclosure the Republican filed Tuesday, comes as senators in both parties have faced questions about the stock sales they made in the weeks before the coronavirus upended the U.S. economy.

Loeffler came under fire last month after she dumped substantial portions of their financial portfolio.

The transactions came after a series of private congressional briefings on the then-burgeoning pandemic.