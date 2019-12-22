Georgia Sen. Greg Kirk, a Republican from Americus, dies after cancer battle

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) – Officials say Georgia state Sen. Greg Kirk has died.

The Senate announced the death on Sunday. The Senate Press Office says Kirk died after battling cancer.

Kirk had represented Georgians in District 13 in south Georgia since 2014. Senate officials say he had served as a senior pastor at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Americus and was a licensed professional counselor.

The Republican lawmaker in June announced his diagnosis of bile duct cancer.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.