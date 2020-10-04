Georgia sea turtle nests continue to meet recovery goals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — State officials say Georgia recorded nearly 2,800 loggerhead sea turtle nests with more than 250,000 eggs this spring and summer.

Department of Natural Resources biologist Mark Dodd says volunteers and staffer identified and monitored 2,777 loggerhead nests and seven nests of unknown species on Georgia’s barrier islands.

That’s the third-best year in recent records. It’s below the record 3,950 nests recorded last year but in line with the recovery goal of 2,800 nests per year.

Dodd says few nests were lost to tropical storms or extremely high tides, making hatching and emergence numbers good.

The first nest was discovered on Cumberland Island in April and the last on Wassaw Island in late August. Nest continue to hatch, though that’s slowing.