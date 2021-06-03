Georgia school board condemns some teaching about race

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Board of Education has approved a resolution opposing teaching critical race theory in the state’s K-12 classrooms.

The resolution says the U.S. and Georgia are not racist and students should not be taught that racism or slavery are anything but deviations from the country’s “authentic founding principles.”

The measure was approved by an 11-2 vote on Thursday.

“With their vote today, state school board members have ensured education in the Peach State will reflect the freedom, equality, and God-given potential of each individual,” stated Gov. Brian Kemp.

The resolution was introduced amid a national reckoning with race that has prompted governors and legislatures in Republican-controlled states across the country to try to define what race-related ideas can be taught in public schools and colleges.

It is symbolic and does not impose restrictions on school districts or teachers, though it could lead to binding rules in the future.