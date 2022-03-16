ATLANTA (AP) — House Republicans pushed through a bill to make further changes to Georgia’s voting rules late Tuesday.

Democrats say the Republicans are still catering to Donald Trump’s “big lie” that Georgia’s 2020 election was stolen.

Republicans say the new rules would improve confidence in elections.

Changes include allowing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to start examining election problems without an invitation from other officials.

The measure would also create new chain-of-custody requirements for handling ballots.

People would also get the right to inspect paper ballots after an election.

House Bill 1464 moves to the Senate for more debate.