BREAKING: Gov. Kemp orders public schools to close; USG moves online

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp and the University System of Georgia (USG) are taking measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Kemp on Monday signed an executive order to close all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary public schools in Georgia through the end of the month in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This goes into effect starting Wednesday, March 18 to Tuesday, March 31.

In addition, USG has decided all 26 of its institutions will move to online instruction for the remainder of the semester with “extremely limited exceptions.”

Locally, this applies to all courses at Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Savannah State University.

“This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices – washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible – in the days and weeks ahead,” Kemp said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Monday that there are now 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.

On Sunday, the state reported 99 confirmed cases. There is still only one death from the coronavirus in Georgia.

Confirmed cases in Georgia are broken down by county below.

Fulton County- 27

Cobb County- 22

Dekalb County- 10

Bartow County- 9

Cherokee County- 7

Dougherty County- 6

Fayette County- 5

Clayton County- 5

Gwinnett County- 5

Floyd County- 4

Clarke County- 3

Lowndes County- 3

Coweta County- 2

Lee County- 2

Henry County- 2

Gordon County- 2

Troup County- 1

Hall County- 1

Paulding County- 1

Forsyth County- 1

Newton County- 1

Charlton County- 1

Polk County- 1

According to the Monday afternoon report by DPH, 44% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 44% of cases are also in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 2% are under 17.

The state reported 11% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.

DPH also reported Sunday that 50% of confirmed cases are in females, and 50% are in males.

DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.

