Georgia reaps $2.2B surplus even after rainy day fund fills

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has more money in the bank than ever before. Figures released Monday show the state ended the 2021 budget year with a nearly $2.2 billion surplus.

That’s even after the state’s rainy day fund was filled to the legal limit of $4.3 billion. The bulging accounts could let lawmakers spend more or cut taxes in the 2022 election year session.

However, lawmakers can’t spend more than Gov. Brian Kemp allows.

Among possible uses for the money could be bolstering state employee retirement funds, restoring money to K-12 schools and raising teacher pay. Some Republicans also want to cut state income taxes.