Georgia ranked third in nation for home theft

ATLANTA, GA (WSAV) – The holidays are a joyful time for most but it is also a time marked with high home thefts due to an increase in packages being delivered.

December and January are ranked has the top months for home theft and July rounds out the top three.

“Holidays are the time that Georgians are most at risk for being the victim of theft. Be aware of the danger and take precaution so that you don’t become a victim this holiday season” said State Farm Spokesman Justin Tomczak.

The top 10 list of states for home theft last year is for building and property theft and does not include identity theft. The State Farm Enterprise average cost of a crime-related claim is $2,789.

The top 10 states for home theft last year:

California – 12,907 claims Texas – 7,633 claims Georgia – 5,533 claims Illinois – 5,517 claims Ohio – 3,938 claims Arizona – 3,02 claims North Carolina – 2,902 claims Washington – 2,886 claims Indiana – 2,862 claims Tennessee – 2,786 claims

From working, shopping, traveling, and spending time with friends and family, the holiday season can be a very busy and stressful time for many Americans. Even with these additional stressors, it’s important to use common sense safety precautions during the holidays and throughout the year. A survey from Nextdoor, the free and private social network for neighborhoods, showed that a majority of people are not taking proper precautions to protect their homes from fire and burglary. According to the survey, conducted by Harris Interactive among 1,910 U.S. adults aged 23 and over, nearly 60 percent of Americans did not follow common sense safety care to protect their homes from burglary, such as:

38 percent do not tell a neighbor they’re going out of town

19 percent leave their house key in a nearby hiding place while they’re away

12 percent let mail and newspapers pile up

10 percent broadcast that they are out of town on Twitter and Facebook

8 percent even leave a door or window unlocked

According to the Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI), nearly 400,000 burglaries occurred in the U.S. last November and December alone. Year round, a house, apartment, or condominium in the U.S. is burglarized once every 15 seconds. Believe it or not, it’s often the simplest and most obvious precautions that homeowners tend to forget—and which burglars tend to exploit. Here are some common sense safety tips to make sure your home doesn’t become a statistic:

Whatever the situation, you should always lock your doors and windows when you go out.

Keep close track of any spare keys that exist.

Be wary about posting your vacation plans and updates on social media websites

Use automatic timers on lights when away

Always park your cars in the garage with the garage door shut

If possible, have your telephone calls forwarded when you are away from home

Have a trusted neighbor pick up the mail and newspaper, take out your garbage and have your grass mowed / snow shoveled.

The same survey found that nearly 50 percent of Americans aged 23 and over increased their chances of a home fire because of decorating for the holidays:

34 percent connect multiple extension cords together

16 percent put up holiday lights without inspecting them for frayed cords

9 percent let their tree dry out after it is decorated in the home

9 percent have lit a fire without an annual chimney inspection

5 percent have left a burning candle unattended

According to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), approximately 390 home fires and 21 deaths are caused by either a Christmas tree, holiday lights, or other decorative lighting occur each year. Click here to view several helpful, holiday decoration fire safety tips.