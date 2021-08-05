Georgia Power to offer customers energy assistance programs to help pay bills

ATLANTA (WRBL) – According to a press release on August 4, 2021, Georgia Power wants to remind customers of several energy assistance programs for income-qualifying and need additional help paying their monthly bills.

Georgia Power has partnered with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to help income-qualifying customers reduce their energy costs as temperatures rise above 90 degrees.

By offering assistance programs, the company is proactively identifying solutions to meet specific needs and match customers qualifications with the following programs.

Georgia Power’s Income-Qualified Senior Citizen Discount applies to customers over 65 years of age who meet income requirements can receive up to $24 off monthly.

Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) allows customers to contribute to help make energy efficiency improvements for income-qualifying residents of their own community. Funding will be added to that provided by Georgia Power. Upgrades may include are sealing of gaps, cracks and leaks, sealing of heating and air delivery ducts, attic insulation, HVAC service and repair, LED light bulbs, smart/wifi thermostat, and electric water heater and pipe wrap. Customers can donate to a specific region or to the state level.

The Salvation Army’s Project SHARE establishes Georgia Power’s partnership with Salvation Army, customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for various expenses. Those of which include; utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities. Customers can donate $1, 2, 5 or $10 on their monthly bill to support their neighbors in need. Georgia Power matches $1.50 for each dollar donated up to $1.5 million.

Customers can apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance.