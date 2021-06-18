Georgia Power seeks $235M boost to pay for nuclear plant

by: JEFF AMY

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. is asking regulators to let it raise annual rates on customers by $235 million a year as the utility seeks to pay for its share of a huge nuclear project.

The company says bills for a residential customer would rise about $4 a month.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. filed the request Tuesday with the Georgia Public Service Commission.

The commission is scheduled to vote on the request by November.

Georgia Power projects spending $11.8 billion on its share of two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle near Augusta.

The Public Service Commission staff says Georgia Power should get less than it’s seeking.

