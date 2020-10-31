Georgia Power says 68,000 customers still without power following Hurricane Zeta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Following Hurricane Zeta, Georgia Power is still working to restore electric service across the state. So far, crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, approximately 68,000 customers are without power across Georgia.
“Based on the impact of Hurricane Zeta across the Southeast and other storm activity in the country, the availability of additional resources from other utilities to assist with restoration efforts in Georgia is limited,” Georgia Power said. “The company will continue updating regional restoration estimates as often as possible and as additional resources from other utilities are secured.”
Currently, the company says it has secured resources from 14 states to support restoration efforts.
Georgia Power says damage is covering the northern half of the state and is similar to damage seen after Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Georgia Power reports the following damage in the state:
- Over 600 broken poles
- More than 1,800 spans of wire down
- More than 240 damaged transformers
All of Georgia Power’s teams are in the field this weekend working to restore power.
The company is encouraging customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Zeta by doing the following things:
- Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
- Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines.
- Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
- Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.
- Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.