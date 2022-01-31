Georgia Power plan confirms move from coal to renewables

FILE – In this June, 3, 2017, file photo, the sun sets behind Georgia Power’s coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation’s top carbon dioxide emitters, in Juliette, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. could shut down all but one of its coal-fired power plants by 2029 under a new plan filed with the state Public Service Commission.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. filed its integrated resource plan on Monday.

The document is required every three years and tells regulators how Georgia Power plans to meet future electricity demand.

The document says Georgia Power would close down all of its coal plants by the end of 2028 except for two mammoth units at Plant Bowen in Cartersville.

Most of those moves had already been announced in filings Southern Co. made last year.