Georgia Power names Aaron Abramovitz executive vice president

ATLANTA Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Power’s Board of Directors has elected Aaron Abramovitz as Southern Nuclear as executive vice president of Georgia Power, effective Sept. 1. In his new role, Abramovitz will be responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting and financial functions.

The move comes after the announcement that the company’s current executive vice president, Dan Tucker, will succeed Andrew Evans as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Southern Company. Evans is stepping down as executive vice president Sept. 1 but intends to remain a senior advisor to the CEO of Southern Company until his retirement on Dec. 31. Upon his retirement, Evans will be joining the Board of Directors of Georgia Power.

“Aaron is a demonstrated leader, and with 20 years of Southern Company experience in project governance, financial markets, regulatory matters, and other functions of our business, he will be positioned to contribute immediately to Georgia Power’s continued efforts to deliver value for our customers,” said Chris Womack, Georgia Power president, chairman and CEO. “Furthermore, he has worked tirelessly on the Vogtle 3 & 4 project. Our customers and other stakeholders will continue to benefit from his continued engagement on and oversight of that important piece of Georgia’s energy future.”

Tucker will also transition into the role of executive vice president for Southern Company Sept. 1 where he will bring more than 20 years of experience within Southern Company, including time at Georgia Power and Southern Company Gas, to his new role.

In his current role, Abramovitz leads Southern Nuclear’s project controls, risk management, budgeting and reporting, and commercial analysis & controls for Vogtle 3 & 4. As CFO, he will continue to collaborate closely with Southern Nuclear’s Vogtle 3 & 4 project leadership team, Georgia Power’s Nuclear Development group, and the project’s co-owners to ensure communication for the project meets the needs of all stakeholders.