Georgia Power customers to see $18 reduction on October bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Power customers are getting a cut on their October bill.

A typical residential customer using more than 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will get an estimated $13 credit on their utility bill this month.

In a news release this week, Georgia Power said that pairing the October credit with lower fuel rates implemented at the start of summer, the customer will see a reduction of more than $18 in October.

WTVM-TV reports the amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 power usage