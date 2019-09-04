Georgia Power crews prepare to respond to Hurricane Dorian

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia Power announces the company is mobilizing teams to respond to potential power outages. Georgia Power crews from around the state, in addition to crews from sister companies Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, are mobilizing to enter coastal areas as Dorian passes through.

Georgia Power says they are monitoring the weather and will continue to coordinate with state and local emergency partners.

Georgia Power is also part of a mutual assistance network consisting of hundreds of utilities from around the country which could lead to addition crew reinforcements if needed.

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following storm tips:

· Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Turn off air conditioners as power surges can overload them and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

· During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity – appliances, metal objects and water.

· After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wires, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in the wreckage.

