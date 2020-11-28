Georgia Power: Closing plant’s ash ponds to take 15 years

COOSA, Ga. (AP) — The dewatering and closure of remaining coal ash ponds at a Georgia Power Co. plant in northwest Georgia will take 15 years to complete.

That’s what the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. told local leaders this month during a virtual tour of the dewatering process at Plant Hammond.

The Rome News-Tribune reports the process of extracting water is supposed to begin in December. Georgia Power’s Scott Hendricks says removing water from the solids represents the first major step in closing ash ponds.

Once ponds are completely dewatered, remaining ash from Plant Hammond will be excavated and taken to a permitted landfill.

Georgia Power wants to seal some ponds at other plants without excavating them, a move opposed by environmentalists.