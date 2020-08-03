Georgia police internal probe calls tear gas use justified

by: AP News

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police department says its internal probe found that officers’ use of tear gas during a Black Lives Matter protest in May was a reasonable use of force.

Lt. Harrison Daniel is commander of the Athens-Clarke Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards.

He announced Friday that the investigation found the use of chemical irritants against the crowd was within department policy.

The unit investigates use-of-force incidents by its officers.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported 18 people were arrested during the May 31 protest and another 13 were arrested as suspects in the burglary of a firearms sales business that police say they believe was timed to coincide with the protest.

