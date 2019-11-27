Georgia police department ‘mourning’ loss of dozens of Krispy Kreme donuts

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WSAV) – One Georgia police department is mourning the loss of dozens of donuts… yes, donuts.

The Brookhaven Police Department shared the tragic incident on their Facebook page Tuesday. Dozens of Krispy Kreme donuts fell out of a delivery truck onto busy Peachtree Road. Officers responded and found donuts scattered along the curb and the street gutter.

Unfortunately, all donuts were lost.

“The response time was stellar, but we couldn’t beat the five second rule,” the department stated.

Other police forces are reaching out to comfort the officers during the hard time. The Brookhaven Police Department shared an update in the post comments, saying the Gainesville Police Department had two dozen fresh donuts and a batch of coffee delivered to them.

The Facebook post has over 900 comments and has been shared more than 6,600 times.