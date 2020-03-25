Georgia pharmacy gets $2M in fines for illegal prescriptions

HAZELHURST, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a south Georgia pharmacy which gave out 350,000 illegal prescriptions from a doctor running a pill mill has agreed to pay over $2 million in fines.

Officials say Chip’s Discount Drugs and its pharmacist-Rogers “Chip” Wood, Jr. settled on a federal lawsuit on Tuesday.

The lawsuit says the pharmacy ignored red flags and gave thousands of illegal prescriptions for opioids and other substances written by Doctor Frank Bynes, Jr. over the course of two years.

Bynes was sentenced in February to 20 years in federal prison for writing illegal prescriptions.

Officials say the settlement is the fifth prosecution of pharmacies or pharmacists affiliated with Bynes.