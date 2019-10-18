Georgia parole board to consider clemency for inmate set to be executed this month

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to meet Tuesday, Oct. 29 to consider clemency for condemned inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie.

This clemency meeting scheduling comes two days after the Superior Court of Thomas County ordered Cromartie to be executed for the 1994 murder of Richard Slysz. The execution is scheduled to take place by lethal injection on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Cromartie was indicted for one count of malice murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, one count of armed robbery and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was convicted as charged in the indictment and sentenced to death in October 1997.

The United States Supreme Court denied Cromartie’s request to appeal on Dec. 3, 2018. Cromartie has concluded his direct appeal proceedings and his state and federal habeas corpus proceedings.

The clemency meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. Following the meeting, the Board may commute the sentence, issue a stay of up to 90-days, or deny clemency.