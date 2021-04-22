Georgia park honoring Confederacy gets first Black chair

Rev. Abraham Mosley and Gov. Brian Kemp at the new chairman’s swearing-in ceremony (photo: Office of Gov. Brian Kemp)

ATLANTA (AP) — The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that he had appointed the Rev. Abraham Mosley to serve as chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the state authority responsible for overseeing Stone Mountain Park.

Rev. Abraham Mosley sworn in as first African-American chairman for the Stone Mountain Memorial Association (photo: Office of Gov. Brian Kemp)

“Reverend Abraham Mosley has dedicated his life to serving his community and our great state,” Kemp stated, adding, “With this expanded role, I am confident Reverend Mosley will continue to rely on his experience in bringing people together to lead the Stone Mountain Memorial Association.”

The park is a popular hiking and tourist site, but is replete with Confederate imagery.

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2020, a massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown, in Stone Mountain, Ga. In the shadow of the world’s largest memorial to the Confederacy, the City of Stone Mountain will host its first-ever Juneteenth celebration this summer. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

Mosley is pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Athens, Georgia, and was previously a member of the association’s board.

His elevation to chairman comes as the park’s Confederate symbols face renewed opposition.