Georgia officials prepare for snow, ice this weekend

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia is bracing for the possibility of snow and ice this weekend as a winter storm system moves across the U.S.

In a press conference Friday, state officials said one of their biggest concerns is the northeast Georgia mountains, where snowfall could be most prominent. A winter storm watch has already been issued for some areas.

Metro Atlanta could see up to an inch of snow and some ice on Monday, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director James Stallings advised.

It’s also expected to be a busy travel weekend, with UGA’s national championship parade on Saturday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is already preparing.

Commissioner Russell McMurry said his department is pre-treating 19,500 miles of road from Columbus to Augusta and everything north of them. Saturday evening, McMurry expects operations to switch to plowing and spreading salt and gravel.

He reminded Georgians that with the potential for downed trees and power lines, GDOT services could face delays.

Meanwhile, officials at Georgia Power said their teams are ready to work around the clock in case of power outages.

In general, state officials urge residents and visitors to stay weather aware. If possible, stay home and off of the streets on Sunday into Monday.