Georgia officials identify likely source of measles outbreak

by: AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials say a family of five is the likely source of a measles outbreak in a metro Atlanta county that has sickened 11 people.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Monday the family’s cases appear to have originated during travel out of the state. Two other families in Cobb County have been affected, and all 11 people were either not vaccinated or did not have a clear vaccination status.

Health officials say they are continuing to notify people who may have been exposed and could face an increased risk of contracting the virus.

Measles is highly contagious. The U.S. has experienced a resurgence of the illness that’s fueled by outbreaks in unvaccinated communities.

