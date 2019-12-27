Georgia official accused of sexual harassment, retaliation

ATLANTA (AP) – A district attorney in Georgia is accused of sexually harassing an administrator for months and then demoting her for resisting it.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the allegations are detailed in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission compliant filed by former Fulton County human resources director Tisa Grimes.

Grimes says District Attorney Paul Howard made her feel uncomfortable for months through suggestive comments and unwanted touching, including during a staff retreat.

An attorney for Howard says the allegations lack merit. She says the allegations only arose after Grimes’ role was changed.

Howard says the role change wasn’t a demotion and kept Grimes at the same level of compensation and benefits.