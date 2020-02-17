Georgia officers accused of selling accident reports resign

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Two police officers in Georgia have chosen to resign instead of being terminated following their arrests last month for allegedly selling accident reports to third parties for profit.

DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, were arrested Jan. 30 after authorities learned they were selling crash reports.

The men had been on administrative leave with pay.

The department announced their resignations late Friday on Twitter.

Both men had worked for the department for nine years.