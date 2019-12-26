Georgia officer investigates background, finds 3 brothers

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia police officer investigated her own background and found three brothers who grew up in the city where she’d moved to work. What’s more, WSB-TV reports, two were career public service, like their sister.

Maj. Linda Burke is commander of criminal investigations for the Brookhaven Police Department.

She knew she’d been adopted at birth in 1961. She also knew that her mother was 19, unmarried, and had moved from California to Georgia to give birth to her.

Early in their careers: (L) Major Burke, circa 1991, then with Fulton County Police; (C) Bruce, then with Dekalb Police, circa 1985; (R) Danny, circa 2004, Dekalb County Fire Rescue.

(photo: Brookhaven Police Dept.)

Burke asked the Georgia Adoption Reunion Registry if she had siblings. That’s how she met Bruce, Danny and Jeffrey Koshkin.