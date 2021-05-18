Georgia nuclear plant now delayed until 2022 as costs mount

FILE – In this Friday, March 22, 2019, file photo, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a press event at the construction site of Vogtle Units 3 and 4 at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, in Waynesboro, Ga. Georgia Power Co. told regulators on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that the first new reactor at the power plant isn’t expected to be complete until January 2022 at the earliest because of delays in testing. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. says delays in testing mean the first new unit at its Vogtle plant is now unlikely to start generating electricity before January.

The delay will add another $48 million to the cost of two nuclear units being built alongside two existing units near Augusta.

The plant is projected to cost more than $26 billion for all owners, including Georgia Power, electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.

The delay was disclosed in a hearing with the Georgia Public Service Commission to discuss spending and construction on the only nuclear plant being built in the U.S. Commissioners will decide how much Georgia Power’s customers pay for their share of the plant.