Georgia no longer worst among states for virus transmission

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgians are in line for more unemployment assistance as the state has given up the dubious title of being the state where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest.

Georgia dipped below Mississippi in recent days for rate of spread according to a 14-day average kept by The Associated Press.

The coronavirus is still spreading rapidly in the Peach State compared to other places, though.

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says Georgia has been approved by President Donald Trump’s administration for additional unemployment payments of up to $300 a week after a $600-a-week payment expired at the end of the July.

State Labor Department spokesperson Kersha Cartwright says claimaints could start getting money in three to four weeks.