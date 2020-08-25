Georgia no longer worst among states for virus transmission

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgians are in line for more unemployment assistance as the state has given up the dubious title of being the state where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest.
Georgia dipped below Mississippi in recent days for rate of spread according to a 14-day average kept by The Associated Press.
The coronavirus is still spreading rapidly in the Peach State compared to other places, though.
State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says Georgia has been approved by President Donald Trump’s administration for additional unemployment payments of up to $300 a week after a $600-a-week payment expired at the end of the July.
State Labor Department spokesperson Kersha Cartwright says claimaints could start getting money in three to four weeks.