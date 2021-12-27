Georgia murder suspect evades capture in east Tennessee

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in eastern Tennessee are searching for a man wanted for murder in northwest Georgia.
McMinn County sheriff’s deputies say they spotted and briefly chased Brandon Neil Wiseman on Sunday in Englewood.
Wiseman is wanted for murder in a fatal shooting that took place near Chatsworth, Georgia, on Sunday.
McMinn County deputies say Englewood police spotted the 35-year-old Wiseman and his sister, Jessica Jenkins, at an Englewood business.
The two sped away from Englewood officers and McMinn deputies in a brown Nissan Pathfinder.
Jenkins got out the vehicle and was taken into custody. Wiseman escaped.
Officials say Wiseman is considered armed and dangerous.