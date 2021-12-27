Georgia murder suspect evades capture in east Tennessee

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in eastern Tennessee are searching for a man wanted for murder in northwest Georgia.

McMinn County sheriff’s deputies say they spotted and briefly chased Brandon Neil Wiseman on Sunday in Englewood.

Wiseman is wanted for murder in a fatal shooting that took place near Chatsworth, Georgia, on Sunday.

McMinn County deputies say Englewood police spotted the 35-year-old Wiseman and his sister, Jessica Jenkins, at an Englewood business.

photo: Murray County Sheriffs Office

The two sped away from Englewood officers and McMinn deputies in a brown Nissan Pathfinder.

Jenkins got out the vehicle and was taken into custody. Wiseman escaped.

Officials say Wiseman is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories