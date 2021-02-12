Georgia middle school teacher arrested in student assault

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia middle school teacher has been arrested after officials say he assaulted a student in a hallway in front of other teachers.

Rashad Carter was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children after the incident at Burke County Middle School in Waynesboro.

Carter remained jailed Friday with bail not yet set. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Besides witnesses, sheriff’s deputies say the assault was also recorded on video.

District officials say Carter has worked for the district since 2007 and has been placed on administrative leave.

Superintendent Angela Williams says the district is cooperating with the investigation.