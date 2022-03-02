ATLANTA (AP) — A wide-ranging bill to address Georgia’s dismal mental health care system has cleared a key state legislative committee.

The House Health and Human Services Committee voted in favor of HB 1013 Wednesday after hearing from a powerful backer of the bill, House Speaker David Ralston.

The bill, which would cost $29 million, must go through one more House committee before it can be voted on by the full House and then the state Senate.

A key part of HB 1013 would put additional pressure on private insurers to provide the same level of benefits for depression, anxiety and other mental disorders as they do for other medical conditions.