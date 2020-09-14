Georgia mayor: Voters could decide Confederate monument fate

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Voters in a coastal Georgia city could decide the fate of the town’s Confederate monument.

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey says he has asked the city’s attorney to research whether the question of moving the monument from a downtown square can be decided by city voters.

Harvey took the step after a nine-person committee deadlocked without making a recommendation over whether to destroy the monument, move it, or keep it.

The statue has stood in Brunswick’s Hanover Square since 1902.

The mayor plans for city commissioners to hear comments on the issue Wednesday, and could schedule another public comment session for Sept. 23.

Debate over the Confederate monument flared after the letters BLM, for Black Lives Matter, were painted on it.