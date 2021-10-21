Georgia mayor terminated from police department

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones confirms to WJBF News he has been fired from his job as a Waynesboro Police Officer.

In the statement, Jones claims he was terminated “due to the fact he found discrepancies in the Municipal Court as it relates to unaccounted monies.” Jones claims the city told the chief not to call the GBI so they could conduct an “independent” investigation.

WJBF News has reached out to the Mayor’s Office, the Waynesboro Police Department and Gary Jones and are waiting to hear back.

