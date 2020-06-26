Georgia may limit film tax break as lawmakers eye new ones

A worker checks his phone as a film project is photographed, Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers came closer Thursday to tighter oversight of tax breaks for television and film production, even as they proposed other new incentives for businesses.

Senators moved to award a $1,250-a-job tax break to manufacturers of personal protective equipment, while a top House Republican briefly sought to give investors tax breaks for loaning money to Georgia businesses.

The moves illustrate the continuing push-pull over using Georgia’s tax code to lure businesses to the state. Senators approved a requirement to audit film productions in Georgia before they could receive tax credits.

The credit cost nearly $900 million in foregone tax revenue last year as movie and TV production boomed in Georgia. 

