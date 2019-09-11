Manager arrested; accused of starting fire in own store to commit theft

DOUGLAS, Ga (WSAV) – Authorities arrested Kay Yvette Taylor, 41, of Douglas, Georgia, on charges including theft by taking and first degree arson. According to investigators on the morning of August the 17th two separate, unconnected fires were set inside the Dollar General store that Taylor managed. Investigators say that a $3,300 cash deposit was taken during the fires. Investigators believe the fires were set to distract from and cover up the theft. According to Georgia’s Safety Fire Commissioner, John F. King, Taylor put lives in danger with her alleged actions.

“The fire was set while customers were inside the store. This is why it was very important for us to catch this suspect as quickly as possible,” said King, “anyone who is willing to put lives in jeopardy for personal gain is a danger to society and needs to be apprehended immediately.”

