Georgia man stabbed for attempted Sodomy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s has arrested a suspect for attempting to Sodomize another man.
The incident happened right after 7:00 a.m. on December 6th.
According to arrest warrants, 30-year old Terrell Johnson forced his way into a man’s room at the Motel 6 located on Boy Scout Road.
Authorities say Johnson threw the victim on the bed and began choking him while demanding the victim remove his clothes.
The victim grabbed a knife and began stabbing Johnson, who then took off.
Terrell Johnson has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Burglary and Felony Criminal Attempt.