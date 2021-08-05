Georgia man sentenced for trying to steal COVID relief funds

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man who tried to fraudulently obtain over $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief from two federal programs will spend two and a half years in prison.

Christopher Hayes pleaded guilty in May to defrauding a U.S. Department of Agriculture program and trying to steal from another led by the IRS.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia says this case is the first completed prosecution in the country for fraud relating to these two sources of aid.

The 35-year-old will have to pay about $249,000 in restitution.

His jail sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.