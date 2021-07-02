Georgia man pleads guilty in dog-fighting operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James Lampkin, a/k/a “Pookie,” 46, of Eastman, Georgia, entered a guilty plea for Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Welfare Act.

In 2018, Investigators seized 63 dogs at Lampkin’s residence while serving a search warrant linked to reports of a dogfighting operation at Lampkin’s property.

Investigators say they also discovered a disassembled pit where fights were held, and equipment used to train dogs for fighting.

Lampkin awaits sentencing.

Five of Lampkin’s co-defendants – Benjamin Shinhoster III, 41, of Augusta; Deveon Hood, 34, of Tennille.; Andre Archer, 23, of Sandersville; Xavier Simmons, 34, of Sandersville.; and Joe Ford, 33, of Elgin, S.C. – also await sentencing after pleading guilty to related felony charges.

The remaining co-defendant, Dwight McDuffie, 44, of Eastman, pled guilty to Attending an Animal Fighting Venture, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two years of probation, 150 hours of community service, and prohibited from owning animals.

