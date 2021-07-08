Georgia man pleads guilty in counterfeit check scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Georgia man has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that recruited homeless people to cash counterfeit checks in several New England states in exchange for a small cash payment.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island says 26-year-old Michael Williams, of East Point, Georgia, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Providence to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Authorities say Williams and three alleged accomplices attempted to cash about $678,000 worth of counterfeit checks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine, causing banks to lose almost $500,000.

They were caught in February when a person they recruited turned them in.