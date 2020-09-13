Georgia man opens ‘rage room’ for venting virus frustrations

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man hopes to profit by giving people a guilt-free outlet for venting their frustrations amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

Quentin Collins of Albany is the owner of No Consequences Rage Room. For $25 or more, Collins provides his customers with TV sets, windshields, cups, bottles and other items to smash with a baseball bat or sledgehammer in a stress-relieving outburst.

Similar “rage rooms” have opened across the U.S. as Americans have faced heightened anxiety from a deadly infectious disease, lockdowns, layoffs and children stuck at home in online classes.