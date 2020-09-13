Georgia man opens ‘rage room’ for venting virus frustrations

Georgia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man hopes to profit by giving people a guilt-free outlet for venting their frustrations amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

Quentin Collins of Albany is the owner of No Consequences Rage Room. For $25 or more, Collins provides his customers with TV sets, windshields, cups, bottles and other items to smash with a baseball bat or sledgehammer in a stress-relieving outburst.

Similar “rage rooms” have opened across the U.S. as Americans have faced heightened anxiety from a deadly infectious disease, lockdowns, layoffs and children stuck at home in online classes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories