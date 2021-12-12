Georgia man indicted in cocaine poisoning death of wife

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia school administrator has been indicted on a murder charge after investigators accused him of poisoning his ailing wife with a cocaine overdose in 2019.

News outlets report indictments issued Tuesday charge Edward Judie Jr. of Macon with felony murder and violating state drug laws.

A previously unnamed woman, Aliyah Danielle Walker, is indicted on the same charges.

Joyce Fox Judie was found dead in November 2019 at the couple’s home.

An autopsy found that Joyce Judie had “many times the lethal dose” of cocaine in her body when she died.

Investigators say Ed Judie had bought cocaine that night. A lawyer for Judie has denies guilt.