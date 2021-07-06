Georgia man dies after being severely injured by fireworks

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. (AP) — A west Georgia man has died after he was injured while he and friends were shooting fireworks.

Trevor White died early Sunday after an injury in Tallapoosa. He was 23.

“The victim was holding the launch tube over his head when this tragic accident occurred,” stated Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

White and friends gathered late Saturday afternoon at a home on Stone Mountain Street to shoot fireworks, according to Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams.

A shell that fired from a tube hit White in the torso and he suffered what officials described as massive trauma.

Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson says White was taken to a hospital in Bremen where he died early July 4.

Tallapoosa police and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating.