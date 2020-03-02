Georgia man convicted of giving baby lethal dose of Benadryl

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been convicted of giving his infant daughter a lethal dose of sleeping medicine nearly four years ago.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that 25-year-old Darius Lara pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week.

Investigators ruled the death of 8-month-old Natalia Esmerelda Jane Ro Lara suspicious in 2015, but it wan’t until 2017 that state Bureau of Investigation toxicology reports indicated the death was a homicide. 

The sheriff’s statement says Lara admitted to opening a capsule of liquid Benadryl meant for his girlfriend and pouring it into Natalia’s mouth to stop her from crying. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stock Market Overview


Market Data by TradingView

Trending Stories