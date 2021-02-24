Georgia man charged with threatening Michigan judge

DETROIT (AP) — A Georgia man has been charged with threatening a Michigan judge after she said absentee ballots arriving after the Nov. 3 election still could be counted.

Clinton Stewart of Douglas, Georgia, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail for Judge Cynthia Stephens on Sept. 18.

He claimed “activist judges” were favoring Joe Biden with decisions to make it easier to vote through the mail.

Stephens would have allowed the counting of Michigan ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 2, but her decision was overturned by a higher court.