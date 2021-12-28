Georgia man charged with killing mother and stepfather

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a Georgia man shot and killed his mother and stepfather before leading police on a brief chase ending in his arrest.

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies said they found Ashley Schutza and Benjamin Smith in their Watkinsville home just after midnight Tuesday.

Both were dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Two children were found unharmed.

Deputies said they believe 20-year-old Peyton Moyer killed the two and then fled in a family vehicle.

Moyer was found in Athens and arrested after a short pursuit by Athens-Clarke County police.

Moyer is charged with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree cruelty to children.

He’s jailed in Oconee County.