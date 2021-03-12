Georgia man charged in 2 rapes after police track phone

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police have charged a south Georgia man with two rapes after police say they tracked down a cellphone he stole in the second attack.

Fredric Wallice Jones III remains jailed after having been denied bail. It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer representing him.

Jones was arrested Monday less than an hour after a woman told police a man armed with a knife broke down her kitchen door and assaulted her.

Police say they found Jones by tracking down the woman’s phone.

Once they arrested him, they also charged him in a January rape.

Jones is also charged with breaking into a house while people were sleeping and stealing purses, which were found Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories